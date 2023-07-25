Posted: Jul 25, 2023 9:11 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2023 9:11 AM

Chris Freund & Nathan Thompson

Dry conditions and high temperatures lead to a water conservation request in Caney, Kan.

As of Monday afternoon, a Stage Two water warning was put into effect by Mayor Josh Elliot.

The mayor is requesting Caney water users to take voluntary water conservation measures to limit or eliminate all non-essential water uses including outdoor watering, filling swimming pools and washing motor vehicles.

Elliot says if high temperatures and drought conditions persist, stronger measures will be required.