Posted: Jul 25, 2023 8:58 AMUpdated: Jul 25, 2023 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Big Brothers, Big Sisters present The BIG Event:"Viva Las Vegas” on Saturday, August 12, 6pm at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

The BIG event is one of the biggest fundraisers for Big Brothers, Big Sisters to sustain their efforts in their mission. As the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma tackles the problems of generational incarceration, social justice and poverty by showing young people a brighter future," said BBBSOK CEO Melissa Ramirez. "Through our fundraising events like BIG Event, we secure the resources to continue this important work."

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Area Director Charlene Dew and BIG event co-chair Christine Tate said the "Viva Las Vegas" theme will be reflected in the menu, décor, and entertainment of the evening. The attire is cocktail casual.

The featured entertainment is Ann Janette and the Evoluton.

Co-Chairs Christina and Craig Tate

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. We are funded and supported by generous donors. We host a variety of fundraising events to benefit our one-to-one mentoring program.

Sponsorships are available for businesses and individuals interested in supporting our mission of igniting the power and promise of Bartlesville youth. Proceeds benefit our one-to-one mentoring program, which is offered at no cost to families, thanks to the generosity of local donors, businesses, and foundations.