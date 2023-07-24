Posted: Jul 24, 2023 3:41 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 4:03 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was seen in court Monday afternoon on two separate charges, one being unlawful entry with intent in January.

According to an affidavit, Dustin Warren Young entered the victim’s apartment which had its door slightly opened.

The victim told Young to leave, but he refused. The victim went outside to call 911. Young locked the victim out of the apartment.

The victim would eventually get back into the apartment by kicking the door. Young would then grab a bowling ball and threw it through a TV. Young then grabbed items out of the fridge and left the apartment.

Young is being held over on a $6,500 bond that includes a separate petit larceny charge from June. His next court date is on Aug. 9.