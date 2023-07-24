Posted: Jul 24, 2023 1:37 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 1:38 PM

Nathan Thompson

A heat advisory is in effect for much of northeast Oklahoma until 9 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued the advisory for Osage, Washington, Nowata and Rogers counties, as well as Tulsa, Pawnee, Creek, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Wagoner, Muskogee and McIntosh counties.

Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The advisory says heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected Monday.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.