News
Regional News
Posted: Jul 24, 2023 1:17 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 1:17 PM
Substance in Verdigris River Identified
James Copeland & Nathan Thompson
Many Coffeyville, Kansas-area residents have noticed a reddish/orange substance floating in the Verdigris River recently.
The substance has been mainly observed along the edges of the river. The city of Coffeyville and Kansas Department of Environment got involved, and samples were drawn and sent to the KDHE lab in Topeka for evaluation.
Test results indicate the substance is made up of bacteria called Euglena and Algal Detritus but is harmless to humans, pets or livestock. Algae is common during the hot summer months in standing water, but is possible in rivers when the flow is low.
« Back to News