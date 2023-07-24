Posted: Jul 24, 2023 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2023 1:23 PM

Tom Davis

The 42nd Annual Green Country Rodeo is this week!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION,Tammy Falleaf with the Bartlesville Roundup Club invited everyone to the event July 27, 28 and 29 in Bartlesville.

Tammy said that you can save $2 on admission AND get a chance to win a Pitboss Griddle Package, valued at well over $600. You DO NOT have to be present to win.

Queen contestants, Kaitlin Peterson and Emily Bates are out and about selling tickets for the Green Country Rodeo. Tickets are $10 at the gate. Tickes for children 7-12 are just $5 and those 6 and under get in free.

Be there for all the fun from Mutton Bustin', Wild Horse Racing, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding and more. This is an IPRA and ACRA sanctioned event.