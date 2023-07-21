Posted: Jul 21, 2023 3:36 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 3:36 PM

Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson

Democrat Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declares gender changes can still be made on driver's licenses and birth certificates despite a recent law that was passed.

Republican State Sen. Virgil Peck, who represents Montgomery County, says the law is clear and specific. Peck says the legislature went through the full process to get the law passed during their last session