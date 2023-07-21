News
Posted: Jul 21, 2023
Kansas Lawsuit Filed Over Gender Change on IDs
Matt Jordan & Nathan Thompson
Democrat Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declares gender changes can still be made on driver's licenses and birth certificates despite a recent law that was passed.
Republican State Sen. Virgil Peck, who represents Montgomery County, says the law is clear and specific. Peck says the legislature went through the full process to get the law passed during their last session.
Kansas' Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach has brought a lawsuit against Gov. Kelly over this issue. In the meantime, a judge ruled that the law will stay in place.
