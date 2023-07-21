Posted: Jul 21, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 3:04 PM

KOTV-News On 6

Authorities are offering new details about a deadly three-hour standoff in Verdigris that left three children and a woman dead on Thursday.

Our partners at the News On 6 report that Brandy McCaslin, 39, shot and killed her three children and then turned the weapon on herself, OSBI said.