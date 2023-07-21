News
Local News
Posted: Jul 21, 2023 2:39 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 2:58 PM
Park Bench Dedicated to the Memory of Jim Bohnsack
Dalton Spence
Friends and family gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the dedication of a park bench in memory of Jim Bohnsack.
Several of Bohnsack's closest friends and family spent the dedication ceremony sharing their favorite jokes and stories he would tell.
Earl Sears, a long-time friend of Bohnsack, talks about Bohnsack's lasting impact on the Bartlesville community.
The Bartlesville Daybreak Rotary donated the bench to his memory. The park bench is on the corner of Hillcrest Drive and Jim Bohnsack Avenue, also known as South Shawnee Avenue.
« Back to News