Posted: Jul 21, 2023 2:24 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 2:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

OKLAHOMA CITY — A ceremonial bill signing held at the state Capitol included House Bill 1772 by Rep. John Kane, R-Bartlesville.

HB1772 exempts farmer's market vendors who sell frozen meat kept refrigerated or on ice from having to purchase a food establishment license.

"With the signing of this bill, we are empowering our farmers' market vendors who sell frozen meat kept refrigerated or on ice by lifting the burden of unnecessary regulations and licensing requirements," Kane said. "This legislation embraces entrepreneurship, celebrates Oklahoma's agricultural background, and promotes access to high-quality, locally sourced food."

The legislation takes effect on Nov. 1.