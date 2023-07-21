Posted: Jul 21, 2023 2:14 PMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 2:53 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Bartlesville High School kitchen.

Robert Lee Thomas Bickell was seen in Washington County Court Friday on charges of Second-Degree Burglary, possession of stolen property, failing to register as a sex offender and obstructing an officer.

According to an affidavit, Bickell entered the Commons door connected to the football field at around 3:30 a.m. on July 8. Bickell left the cafeteria with a hoodie, hat and other items and did an estimated damage of $200 to school property and took approximately $60 worth of goods.

When officers asked Bickell for his name, he gave different names and birthdays. Investigators discovered that Bickell was a sex offender in Tulsa County who failed to register as an offender in Washington County.