Posted: Jul 21, 2023 9:43 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting on Monday to receive several reports and agreements.

Washington County OSU Extension Center will provide a report on the summer intern program to start the meeting, followed by receiving a grant request from Emergency Management for a proposed generator at the Emergency Operations Center.

The commissioners will also discuss an agreement between the county and Rebellion Energy Solutions over plugging of an abandoned oil well.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.