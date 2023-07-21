Posted: Jul 21, 2023 9:27 AMUpdated: Jul 21, 2023 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra received a boost in funding thanks to a $4,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The funds will be used to support two special concerts. One is the second annual brass quintet Veteran’s Day concert. The second is a series of string quartet run-out concerts which allows the symphony to visit local schools.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to Dr. John Jenkins, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra executive director.

“We’re excited to present this donation to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Taylor said. “We are fortunate to have these talented musicians join together to bring us amazing concerts in our community.”

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra enhances the quality of life within the community by providing exceptional music experiences and education programs. Educational outreach initiatives include artist visits, master classes and performances for students.

“Thanks to the Arvest Foundation and their financial support,” Jenkins said. “This much needed financial support will assist the BSO in our community engagement through meaningful musical experiences and will support music education efforts throughout our schools through outreach.”