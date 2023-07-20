Posted: Jul 20, 2023 3:48 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 3:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

Water resources will be the big topic of discussion during a special Bartlesville City Council meeting called for Monday evening.

According to an agenda, Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen will provide an update on the city's water supply after several inches of rain fell, which filled Hulah Lake after a months-long drought. The city of Bartlesville rescinded emergency water conservation measures because of the drought relief.

The City Council is expected to repeal an ordinance that called for emergency water rates during the water shortage. Council is also expected to re-establish the Bartlesville Water Resources Committee and decide on the committee's structure and responsibilities.