City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 20, 2023 3:24 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 3:24 PM
New Restaurant Planned for The Professional Building
Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority approved a $15,000 grant Thursday to the owners of The Professional Building in downtown Bartlesville to install a fire-rated kitchen vent hood in one of the building's retail spaces for a new restaurant.
BRTA Executive Director Chris Wilson says the vent hood would be a permanent structure in the space and is needed for code compliance.
The future restaurant will be located at 518 S. Keeler Ave., the former site of Cup 'N Cakes bakery. The new restaurant will be operated by Chef Nook, who will name the restaurant The Exchange Coffee and Kitchen.
Chef Nook attended Thursday's meeting and says the new space will primarily be open for breakfast and lunch at first, but will expand to occasional dinner service and brunch. He says this new location is the first step into future planned expansion of his restaurants in downtown Bartlesville.
