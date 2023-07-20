Posted: Jul 20, 2023 12:04 PMUpdated: Jul 20, 2023 1:36 PM

Dalton Spence & Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information, including the names of the victims involved in Wednesday's fatality crash that killed two and injured four people in rural Washington County.

OHP says 23-year-old Skylar Oliver of Dewey was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 when the single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:29 a.m. Wednesday just north of County Road 3000, four miles east of Ochelata. Oliver was treated and released with minor injuries.

Two passengers, a 16-year-old female and 17-year-old female, were killed in the crash. OHP has not released the names of those two victims.

18-year-old Autumn Shouse of Bartlesville was transported via medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in critical condition. 20-year-old Josiah Torres of Dewey was transported by ambulance to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in critical condition. Another passenger, 20-year-old Slater Enlow of Coffeyville, Kansas, was treated and released with minor injuries.