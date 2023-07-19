Posted: Jul 19, 2023 10:40 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 2:40 PM

Evan Fahrbach

A wreck early on Wednesday morning south of Bartlesville in killed two and injured four others in Washington County.

According to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, there was a one-vehicle roll-over accident involving a pickup truck at 5:15 Wednesday morning on CR 4020 road just north of CR 3000 in rural Southeast Washington Co.

Owen goes over some details.

There were ejections from the pickup during the crash. The two fatalities were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were seriously injured with another two people sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident and we will have more details when they are available.