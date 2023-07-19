Posted: Jul 19, 2023 10:34 AMUpdated: Jul 19, 2023 1:59 PM

Nathan Thompson/Tom Davis

A $2 billion development including a theme park is coming to Vinita, developers announced Wednesday.

Nearly a thousand people crammed into the Vinita Civic Center at the Craig County Fairgrounds for a Hollywood style announcement of what will likely be one of the biggest attractions in the state of Oklahoma-- The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.

The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be on Route 66, just west of Grand Lake and will include a 1,000-acre site and a 125-acre theme park, comparable in size to Disney's Magic Kingdom.

Steve Hedrick, the executive director of American Heartland says this will be a huge development for northeast Oklahoma

Gene Bicknel is the businessman who came up with the idea. He called it "divine intervention."