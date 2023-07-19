News
Large Theme Park, Resort Coming to Vinita
Nathan Thompson/Tom Davis
A $2 billion development including a theme park is coming to Vinita, developers announced Wednesday.
Nearly a thousand people crammed into the Vinita Civic Center at the Craig County Fairgrounds for a Hollywood style announcement of what will likely be one of the biggest attractions in the state of Oklahoma--The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort.
The American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be on Route 66, just west of Grand Lake and will include a 1,000-acre site and a 125-acre theme park, comparable in size to Disney's Magic Kingdom.
Steve Hedrick, the executive director of American Heartland says this will be a huge development for northeast Oklahoma.
Gene Bicknel is the businessman who came up with the idea. He called it "divine intervention."
General Hopper Smith, Interim Executive Director of Commerce State of Oklahoma, says this is BIG for Oklahoma.
The resort will be built in phases. The first phase is a large RV park with cabins, which should open in 2025. The theme park and larger resort should open by 2026.
