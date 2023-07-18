Posted: Jul 18, 2023 3:18 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2023 3:32 PM

Dalton Spence

The 77th Annual Cavalcade is in full gear in Pawhuska with nonstop action through Sunday. With two rodeo performances a day until Saturday and dancing under the stars. Cavalcade Chairman Jeff Bute gave a rundown of this year's artists performing under the stars.

Red Dirt Artist James Lann (Tuesday), Slade Coulter (Wednesday), Carson Jeffrey (Thursday), Jason Boland & The Stragglers (Friday) and American Aquarium (Saturday). All performances expect for Tuesday’s are at the fairgrounds dance slab in Pawhuska. To purchase. Tickets in advance go to www.cavalcaderodeo.com