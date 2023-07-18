Posted: Jul 18, 2023 10:19 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2023 10:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning on the new Emergency Management complex on Bison Road in Bartlesville.

Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says his staff began discussing the inadequacies of the current facility about five years ago. He says the response efforts to the 2007 flood in Washington County was a wake-up call for the agency because of the small size of the Emergency Operations Center

The new complex on Bison Road, just south of Adams Boulevard, is being built in two phases. The first is a 6,000-square-foot warehouse that Cox says will consolidate supplies and equipment all into one location

Phase two will include a 16,000-square-foot Emergency Operations Center. The new complex is being paid for through CARES Act and ARPA funding, as well as partner funding from the Cherokee Nation.

Staff from Washington County Emergency Management attend the

Tuesday groundbreaking at the new Emergency Management complex