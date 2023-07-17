Posted: Jul 17, 2023 4:01 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 4:01 PM

Chase McNutt

The intersection at Hensley Boulevard and Delaware Avenue will be opened to traffic and the new traffic signals will be activated and set to flashing red beginning Tuesday, July 18, Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said today.

“The Oklahoma Department of Transportation notified us today that the intersection will be open and will be controlled via flashing red signals rather than stop signs, effective July 18,” Siemers said.

The intersection is part of ODOT’s 123 Bridge project, which included the removal of the former Cherokee Bridge, construction of the new State Highway 123 Bridge, and the relocation of the bridge intersection from Hensley Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue to Delaware Avenue.