Posted: Jul 17, 2023 2:06 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 6:30 AM
Hulah Lake Water Level Continues to Improve
Tom Davis
More runnoff from the recent rains has added to the water level at Hulah Lake.
Bartlesville Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said on Sunday, "The rains over the last couple of days have been a tremendous boost to our water supply-"
- 0.06 ft BELOW normal
- Pool elevation is 732.92 feet on July 17, 2023, at 02:00 am.
- At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 16583 acre-feet.
- Reservoir release is 5 cubic feet per second on Monday 17Jul2023 07:00am.
- Conservation pool is 99.11% full.
- full.
Posted: Jul 16, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2023 3:52 PM
Hulah Lake Nearing Normal Levels
Tom Davis
More runnoff from the recent rains has added to the water level at Hulah Lake.
Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said early Sunday. "The rains over the last couple of days have been a tremendous boost to our water supply," Lauritsen said. "Hulah Lake has increased the most, going from 52.7 percent on Friday to 97.34 percent today.
