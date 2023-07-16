Posted: Jul 16, 2023 4:02 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2023 3:46 AM

Tom Davis

A woman from Copan was killed in a fatality collision Saturday evening.

The incident took place just before 7pm Saturday on NS 4010 Rd, 1/2 mile south of EW 600 Rd, approximately 2 miles west of Wann in Washington County.

Michael Beaston, 57, of Copan, driver of a Can-Am side by side ATV, was transported by Bartlesville EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa where he was admitted in fair condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

His passenger, Shelly Beaston, 58, of Copan, was pronounced deceased on scene from head, neck, arm, trunk internal and leg injuries.

Jesse Thornton, 42, of Wann, the driver of the 2010 Ford F350 n the crash, was not Injured.

OHP is still investigating how the crash occurred.r of the 2010 Ford F350 n the crash, was not Injured.