Posted: Jul 16, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2023 3:52 PM

Tom Davis

More runnoff from the recent rains has added to the water level at Hulah Lake.

Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said early Sunday. "The rains over the last couple of days have been a tremendous boost to our water supply," Lauritsen said. "Hulah Lake has increased the most, going from 52.7 percent on Friday to 97.34 percent today. Water levels at Hulah are up more than 3 feet, as of this morning."

Lauritsen said that as of Sunday morning, Hudson Lake had increased from 67.5 percent to 77.2 percent, with water levels up 1.4 feet.

Copan Lake has so far seen the least improvement, increasing from 52.6 percent to just 53.3 percent, with water levels up 0.10 feet "Overall, we are at 71.2 percent of water supply remaining, and inflow is still coming in at a high rate at Hulah," he said.

Here are the readings as of Sunday, June 16, 2023, at 3pm: