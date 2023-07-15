Posted: Jul 15, 2023 4:57 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2023 5:11 AM

Tom Davis

More than three inches of rainfall fell Friday, which resulted in a slight increase in water levels at Hulah Lake. Copan Lake did not receive a significant change in water levels.

Terry Lauritsen, the Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director, tells Bartlesville Radio the overall water supply went up to 65% percent compared to Monday’s level of 57.1 percent.

Lauritsen also gave an update on how the rainfall impacts the city’s water restriction.