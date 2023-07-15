Posted: Jul 15, 2023 4:57 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2023 4:57 AM

Tom Davis

More than three inches of rainfall fell Friday, which resulted in a slight increase in water levels at Hulah Lake. Copan Lake did not receive a significant change in water levels.

Terry Lauritsen, the Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director, tells Bartlesville Radio the overall water supply went up to 59.2 percent compared to Monday’s level of 57.1 percent.

Lauritsen also gave an update on how the rainfall impacts the city’s water restriction.