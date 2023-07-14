Posted: Jul 14, 2023 2:26 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 2:26 PM

Nathan Thompson

Congressman Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma's Second District joined other conservative Republicans Friday in voting to approve the National Defense Reauthorization Act — with several amendments to fight back against abortion, diversity, equity and inclusion programs and gender transition programs in the military.

Brecheen says the Biden Administration was trying to inject liberal social idealogy into the military, and it was time for conservatives to put a stop to it

The NDAA passed the House on a near-party-line vote of 219-210. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said this week the upper chamber will take up its own version of the defense policy plan, setting up more partisan wrangling over the measure as the House and Senate will need to reconcile their two bills.