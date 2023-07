Posted: Jul 14, 2023 1:56 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 1:56 PM

Dalton Spence

The City of Pawhuska announced on its Facebook page that water crews will be working on the west side of Grandview Avenue on Monday, July 17. The city says the Osage Nation Senior Circle will be the main area which may experience low to no water pressure during the time which is expected to be from 12-2 p.m.