Posted: Jul 14, 2023 1:39 PMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 1:39 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Commissioners will have an open hearing about a section line request and the possibly set a public hearing date for the annexation of land to rural water management district Number 15.

The commissioners will continue section line conversations as an item is talking about the possibility of rescinding a prior resolution.

Other items on the agenda include possibly approving and signing a requisition for payment to the Architects in Partnership for invoice number 3 for $50,017.46 and reviewing quotes to remove the Star Building.

The Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. in the OSU Extension Building in Pawhuska.