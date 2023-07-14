Posted: Jul 14, 2023 10:10 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 10:11 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Kiddie Park is holding a special night for those with special needs on Monday, July 24.

Those with diverse needs and abilities are invited to Kiddie Park from 6-8 in the evening for those who “require a different experience.”

Kiddie Park will be closed to the general public that night. Rides will be adjusted for individual needs. The evening is sponsored by Chevron Phillips.