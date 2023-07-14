Posted: Jul 14, 2023 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 9:56 AM

Kelli Williams & Nathan Thompson

The fabric shade cover at Civitan Park will be removed today (Friday) to prepare for the structure’s removal next week.

Micah Siemers, the city’s director of engineering, says the structure’s removal is necessary to begin repairs after deficiencies were discovered several weeks ago. The park was closed to the public in May pending removal of the structure due to potential safety issues.

Siemers says the park should be reopened once the entire shade structure is removed. He says they don’t know when the contractors will be there next week, but it shouldn’t take more than a day or two.

Photo courtesy City of Bartlesville