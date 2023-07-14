Posted: Jul 14, 2023 9:38 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 9:38 AM

Nathan Thompson

Several donations are on their way to Washington County for Emergency Management and the County Fair.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning where they are expected to accept a $28,000 donation from the Lyon Foundation for the replacement of two firefighting ATVs at Washington County Emergency Management.

The commissioners are also expected to accept $1,500 in donations for the Washington County Free Fair from Rafter H. Veterinary Services, Total Communications, Totel Customer Service and BartNet IP.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.