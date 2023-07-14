Posted: Jul 14, 2023 9:29 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Some much needed rain fell in our area on Friday morning, but not enough to end any water restrictions in Bartlesville.

A little more than two inches of rain fell Friday morning.Terry Lauritsen/Bartlesville City Water Utilities Director tells Bartlesville Radio,“The rain we’ve received has helped. It has generated the most runoff of any rain we’ve received this year. Exactly how much it will help our situation isn’t immediately known, however, because as of 9:45 a.m. inflow was still coming into the lakes. It will take a few hours for that water to get to the lakes before we can give an accurate water supply percentage.”

READINGS AT HULAH LAKE

3.66 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 729.34 feet on 14JUL2023 09:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 8813 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Friday 14Jul2023 09:00.

Conservation pool is 52.52% full.