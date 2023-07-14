Posted: Jul 14, 2023 9:19 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 9:20 AM

Nathan Thompson

The eastern half of Oklahoma is under a heat advisory, including the Bartlesville area, and severe thunderstorms are possible later in the evening.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, where heat index values of up to 107 degrees are expected. It includes Osage, Washington, Nowata, Tulsa and Rogers counties.

The weather service says hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

After the morning round of thunderstorms across the area, another thunderstorm complex is expected to move through the region late this evening and into the overnight hours. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail and heavy rains.

There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms across the tri-county area in Oklahoma and southeast Kansas for later on today.