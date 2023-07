Posted: Jul 14, 2023 5:49 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 5:49 AM

Tom Davis

WIth about an inch of rain falling inthe area early Friday morning, some improvemnt is being seen at the lake that provides water for the Bartlesville area.



The 6am reading at Hulah Lake 6am has it at 3.84 ft below normal with the conservation pool at 50.56% full.



The lake level had been just over 4 feet below normal for weeks.