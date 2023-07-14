Posted: Jul 14, 2023 5:31 AMUpdated: Jul 14, 2023 5:51 AM

Chris Freund





The city of Caney is asking for volunteers to voluntarily conserve water.



In a post on Caney's website and in a text and e-mail sent to residents last night, Mayor Josh Elliott declared a voluntary water conservation effort, effective Thursday, July 20th. He requests water consumers to employ voluntary water conservation measures to limit or eliminate nonessential water uses, including outdoor watering, filling swimming pools and washing motor vehicles.



For more information, contact City Hall at 620-879-2772.