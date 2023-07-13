News
Posted: Jul 13, 2023 9:35 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 9:35 PM
Flood Watch in Effect Until 10 a.m Friday
Nathan Thompson
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday. Here are the details from the National Weather Service in Tulsa…
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Cherokee, Muskogee and Sequoyah. In northeast Oklahoma, Adair, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, Wagoner and Washington OK.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Thunderstorms are expected to increase in parts of northeast Oklahoma during the night. The zone where the heaviest rain occurs is difficult to determine. The very high levels of moisture in the atmosphere will support excessively heavy rainfall rates where the stronger storms occur. Local rain amounts around 5 inches are possible. Given the uncertainty in the situation, this watch may be adjusted as the situation becomes more clear.
