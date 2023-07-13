Posted: Jul 13, 2023 3:47 PMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 4:09 PM

Chase McNutt

From now until July 31, Washington County SPCA in Bartlesville is doing $25 adoption fees on all animals. They also have an “adoption wheel” which has options of adoption fees as low as just $10.

All animals are up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and spayed/neutered. You can see a list of adoptable animals online here.

If you would like more information, you can call the WSPCA at 918-336-1577