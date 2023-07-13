Posted: Jul 13, 2023 11:46 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 11:46 AM

Dalton Spence

Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, participated in the National Working Group on Youth Transitions hosted by the Center for Advancing Policy on Employment for Youth (CAPE-Youth).

Kay says, “We came together with policy makers from across the country to improve career opportunities for youth with disabilities.

“The urgency to intervene earlier is clear. An estimated 40% of working-aged Oklahomans with disabilities are employed, compared to 79% of persons without disabilities. The working group helped us focus on programs for youth and young adults transitioning into the workforce and adult life so that more Oklahomans can benefit from meaningful employment.”

Kirt was joined by Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City.

“Now is the time to help our Oklahoma youth who have a disability transition to the workforce. The national working group highlighted career preparation, youth development and leadership, connecting to wrap-around supports and family engagement from experts across the states. I appreciate the community made and technical help and am ready to implement policy improvements for our Oklahoma youth,” said Hefner.