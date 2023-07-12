Posted: Jul 12, 2023 10:05 AMUpdated: Jul 13, 2023 7:12 AM

Evan Fahrbach

If you like breakfast and, would like to help the Washington County Sheriff’s office, there is an opportunity for you in early August.

Washington Co. Sheriff’s staff are selling tickets to a benefit breakfast held at the Bartlesville Masonic Lodge.

The breakfast will be on Aug. 5 at from 7-11. Proceeds will go the annual Washington County Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving and Christmas programs for families and children in need.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers each year for the WCSO and is the first time the organization has been able to hold it since 2019.