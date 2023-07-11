Posted: Jul 11, 2023 6:53 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 6:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

The man who was shot and killed by Bartlesville police last week has been identified.

The OSBI says 24-year-old Ricky Wayne Franks died from his wounds at the scene after police responded to a call of a potential suicidal person on July 5 on Madison Boulevard near the intersection of Nowata Road

BPD Capt. Daniel Elkins said police were on-scene for several hours attempting to speak to Franks, however the situation escalated at approximately 4 a.m. when police shot and killed Franks.

While only one officer fired the shot, a total of three responding officers have all been placed on administrative leave while the Bartlesville Police Department conducts an internal affairs investigation.

The OSBI is continuing its investigation.

If you're in a crisis now, do not hesitate to call or text 988 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).