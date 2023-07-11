Posted: Jul 11, 2023 6:34 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 6:37 PM

Dalton Spence

The Pawhuska City Council received a presentation about a new program starting called TNR (Trap, Neuter and Release) during Tuesday evening’s meeting from interim City Manager Bill Sweeden.

Sweeden stepped in for Jan Johnston who was supposed to give the presentation but was not able to attend. The program is supposed to last several months as there is timetable for how long the program is projected to be in place.

Sweeden discussed what the idea of the program is about.

Dogs will be a part of the program but the concern at the moment is the number of feral cats in Pawhuska.