News
Weather
Posted: Jul 11, 2023 3:25 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 3:25 PM
Heat Advisory in Effect for Wednesday
Nathan Thompson
Heat Advisories have been issued for Wednesday across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.
The National Weather Service has issued the advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday for heat index values up to 109 degrees. The weather service says hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
An excessive heat warning is in effect for areas just south of Bartlesville in the Tulsa metro area.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
« Back to News