Posted: Jul 11, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 3:13 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville's new police chief is officially sworn-in for duty.

Kevin Ickleberry took his oath as dozens of friends, supporters and fellow officers gathered Tuesday afternoon at the Tri County Tech Event Center to honor him and his new role.

Assistant City Manager Tracy Roles, who is also the former police chief, administered the oath of office to Ickleberry. He says Bartlesville's police force and the community as a whole is in good hands with Ickleberry at the helm

Chief Ickleberry began his law enforcement career with the city of Bartlesville as a reserve officer in October 1989. He moved to the Washington County Sheriff's Office in January 1995, where he served as a deputy sheriff until December 1995.

He was hired as a BPD patrol officer Dec. 4, 1995, and has been with the department ever since, holding multiple leadership positions. He was appointed chief on June 6, 2023.

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry receives his new badge, pinned

on by his wife Kerry, during his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at

Tri County Tech. Photo by Nathan Thompson

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, left, and Bartlesville Police Chief

Kevin Ickleberry pose for a photo on Tuesday during Ickleberry's swearing-