Posted: Jul 11, 2023 3:09 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 3:09 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on Saturday and was allegedly caught with over 40 grams of a powdery form of fentanyl. Chloe Stone appeared in court this week on the charges of aggravated trafficking of controlled dangerous substance (CDS), unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a CDS.

According to an affidavit, officers would subsequently search Stone’s car after pulling her over for a defective taillight and found multiple illegal narcotics. Officers first found a liquid form of fentanyl wrapped in foil in the amount of 1.3 grams. Further search led to the discovery of multiple bongs with drug residue in all of them and a purple container with a white powdery substance that the officer believed to be fentanyl.

The powder was weighed at 41.9 grams and was sent to the OSBI for testing. Officers also found Clonazepam pills and marijuana in the vehicle. Stone was given a bond of $250,000 and a new court date of August 11th.