Posted: Jul 11, 2023 2:15 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2023 2:16 PM

Dalton Spence

Chris Tanner gave his first public comments as Pawhuska’s Superintendent during Monday’s school board meeting and talked about some adjustments he plans to make.

Tanner returns to Pawhuska after serving stints at other school districts in the area including being Nowata’s Superintendent since the 2018-19 school year.