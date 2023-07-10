Posted: Jul 10, 2023 7:45 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 7:45 PM

Dalton Spence

The Doenges Ford Indians would fall to the Oklahoma Lookouts Black 3-2 in the first round of the Oklahoma D-Bat League Tournament. The Indians made contact throughout the entire game but could never get offense moving along.

Bottom of the fourth inning down 3-0 Jace Thompson would put the Indians on the board with a sacrifice fly.

The Indians had the game winning run in scoring position but great plays by the Lookout would rob the Indians of a win.

Bartlesville drops to 14-13-1 on the season and will play on Wednesday at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium in a doubleheader against Marucci Midwest.