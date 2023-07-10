Posted: Jul 10, 2023 4:03 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 4:03 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in court this Monday after being arrested on Sunday afternoon for leading police on a high-speed chase. Christopher Morrow was being pulled over due to his taillight being out, and after an officer activated his emergency lights, Morrow decided to take off.

According to an affidavit, Morrow sped west on Barclay Avenue and ran a stop sign going 20 mph over the posted speed limit. Morrow sped over Cherokee bridge at 60 mph and just barely made a turn on Hensley Ave. and jumped a curb around construction barricades.

Morrow would finally halt at Firestone Parking lot on Frank Phillips Blvd and was arrested. Police discovered a partially burnt and broken glass pipe with a blue end that had been used to smoke meth. Morrow denied ownership of meth at the scene, but later recanted and told police it was his.

He is currently being held over on a $25,000 bond and is being charged with eluding police, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia along with traffic offenses. His next court date is set for August 11th.