Posted: Jul 10, 2023 12:22 PMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 12:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Public Schools is holding a district-wide job fair on Tuesday, July 18 in the Bartlesville High School Commons Area beginning at 4 p.m.

Superintendent Chuck McCauley says there are several positions that are available.

Teaching positions are still available with a new Teacher Academy available to beginning teachers. BPS support positions are also available districtwide in multiple departments (Bus Drivers, Teacher Assistants, Paraprofessionals).

BPS's starting salary for beginning level support positions with no experience is $12.15 per hour. Sodexo positions are available (Cafeteria Workers, Custodians, HVAC Technician, General Maintenance) and substitute positions are also available.

Those attending the job fair should bring several copies of their up-to-date résumé to the Commons Area, using its entrance between the Freshman Academy and the south end of Lyon Field at Custer Stadium near 18th Street and Shawnee Avenue.

Applicants may also submit a resume online by clicking on THIS LINK.