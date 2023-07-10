Posted: Jul 10, 2023 11:27 AMUpdated: Jul 10, 2023 11:28 AM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday for their regular Monday meeting and started with the quotes that Nowata County Treasurer Rachel Marrs received on the window sealing for the courthouse. Marrs also mentioned that they can wait to get another quote this week from Bluestem Glass Services.

The commissioners next approved ARPA funds that are going to be used for the courthouse improvements, and also approved a bid for an emergency vehicle. The commissioners will meet again next week at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex at 9 am.